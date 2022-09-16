COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes.
Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents in 2021 can visit a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site and receive in-person tax assistance.
The nine tax clinics are located at:
- Tax Help Colorado (at Mile High United Way), Denver
- GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association, Denver
- Colorado Tax Help, Aurora
- Another Life Foundation, Colorado Springs
- Pikes Peak United Way, Colorado Springs
- United Way of Pueblo County, Pueblo
- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Cañon City
- Four Corners Tax Help, Bayfield
- Ute Mountain Ute VITA, Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, Towaoc
This is one of three Saturdays during the summer and fall to offer this service. The remaining clinic will be held on October 8. For more information on what to bring and how to make an appointment, visit Get Ahead Colorado.