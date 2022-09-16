COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes.

Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents in 2021 can visit a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site and receive in-person tax assistance.

The nine tax clinics are located at:

Tax Help Colorado (at Mile High United Way), Denver

GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association, Denver

Colorado Tax Help, Aurora

Another Life Foundation, Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak United Way, Colorado Springs

United Way of Pueblo County, Pueblo

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Cañon City

Four Corners Tax Help, Bayfield

Ute Mountain Ute VITA, Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, Towaoc

This is one of three Saturdays during the summer and fall to offer this service. The remaining clinic will be held on October 8. For more information on what to bring and how to make an appointment, visit Get Ahead Colorado.