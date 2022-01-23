Colorado National Guard Army Space Support Team to deploy to the Middle East

COLORADO SPRINGS — A team of six soldiers from the Colorado National Guard are set to deploy to the Middle East.

Soldiers from Army Space Support Team 16, 117th Space Support Battalion, were honored at a departure ceremony Friday at Fort Carson.

The team of six will replace ARSST 22, also of 117th, to continue to carry on their mission to maximize space-based capabilities of U.S. and Allied operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to lead such a fine group of Soldiers,” U.S. Army Maj. Eric Carlton, ARSST 16 Team Leader, said. “My team and I are trained, ready, and looking forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence established by previous Army Space Support Teams fulfilling this mission.”

The 117th is aligned with the 100th Missile Defense Brigade and is based out of Colorado Springs.