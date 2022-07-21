PEYTON, Colo. — With three small children and an ailing mother, Teanna was shocked to learn that she won $3 million in the Lottery’s second chance drawing of non-winning scratch tickets on Wednesday.

When Teanna first received the call from the Colorado Lottery, she ignored her phone thinking it was a scam call. It wasn’t until a couple of hours later when Teanna checked her voicemail and realized the call may have been the real deal.

“I quickly called the number back, but… they were closed. So I had to hold in my excitement all the way until 8 a.m. the next morning and I didn’t know I won. I thought I won a stack of scratchers. That’s all I thought,” Teanna said.

When morning came, Teanna immediately called back the Colorado Lottery. A gentleman answered and told Teanna she had won a stack of scratchers. He urged Teanna that the drive to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo would be well worth it.

“We drove literally with our last $30 bucks and gas… We borrowed money just for gas to get to Pueblo,” stated Teanna.

Teanna and her husband, Martin, were both excited at the chance to win $50,000, $10,000, or even $5,000 from their batch of scratch tickets still unaware that they had won a $3 million lottery.

“We got there and I was waiting in the lobby and then I turned over and she came out with the check, the cameras and I was just so excited,” exclaimed Teanna.

Martin was waiting in the car with their kids when Teanna ran out to the parking lot looking for her family to share the extraordinary news.

“She was crying… so I hurry up, jumped out of the car, grab the kids. We run inside and it was just crazy,” Martin said.

“The first thing that ran through my head is without our family we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did… I was just so excited to be able to help our parents out. I just want to make sure everyone gets a share and we get our dreams to come true now,” said Teanna in tears.

Teanna had just moved from Aurora to Peyton to cut costs of living and help her sick mother.

“We couldn’t afford rent anymore so we picked up our family and moved in with my mom,” Teanna explained.

Martin added, “We had a lot going on. Everything that could go bad was going bad. This literally couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Teanna now plans to buy an even bigger house for her family and sick mother. The money will also go towards fulfilling Teanna’s lifelong dream of having a ranch with horses and farm animals. For the kids, a long-awaited trip to Disney World is in order.

“They’ve been wanting to go to Disney World for the longest time. They deserve it. We’ve all suffered so much and we’ve kept telling them no. Not being able to give them the things they want…” Teanna trailed off holding back more tears. “Their birthdays, we had to skip this year.”

Teanna had won $3 million from a $50 Scratch Mega Money Scratch game, submitted way back in October 2020.

Teanna’s testament is a remember to always scan your non-winning Scratch ticket into the Lottery app to be entered into the second chance drawing! In every second chance drawing, the winner receives the top prize.