COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%.

The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase the minimum wage based on cost-of-living adjustments instead of inflation.

According to notice from Gov. Polis, “the minimum wage adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is calculated and issued by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

The new minimum wage will take effect on Jan 1, 2023.