Colorado mayors and their families gather at Mayor’s Day at State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor’s Day, an event first implemented by Mayor Nick Gradisar in 2019, is back at the Colorado State Fair this year.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, mayors and their families from across the state are invited to get together and enjoy what the Colorado State Fair has to offer.

Guests will be treated to a farm-to-table lunch, serving up a full menu of locally-grown food. Entertainment by Mariachi from Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo will greet visitors, and once the lunch is over, attendees are encouraged to cheer on Pueblo’s Deputy Mayor, Barb Huber, at the fair’s slopper-eating contest.

“This convening is a great place to build relationships,” Gradisar said. “But most of all, it’s a chance to bring more people to Pueblo, showing off our great fair and encouraging exploration of our city.”

Mayor’s Day Lunch is sponsored by the Pueblo Mayor’s Office, Colorado State Fair, Black Hills Energy, and the Greater Chamber of Commerce.