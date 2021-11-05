Colorado man who participated in Capitol insurrection sentenced

STATEWIDE – (AP) – A Colorado man who called himself an idiot for twice entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday also ordered Glenn Wes Lee Croy to spend 14 days in a community correctional facility, which is an alternative to a jail or prison term. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of two months imprisonment for Croy.

His attorney requested a sentence of one year of probation with community service. More than 650 people have been charged in the Capitol attack.

Croy is one of over two dozen rioters who have been sentenced.