Colorado man suffers severe injuries from lightning strike

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suffered numerous severe injuries as a result of a lighting strike in Rocky Mountain National Park northwest of Denver.

Park officials say fellow hikers found the 31-year-old Thornton man Saturday and called rangers. It was not known if he was directly struck by lightning.

Search and rescue teams provided advanced medical care, he was brought down the trail in a wheeled litter and flown to the hospital in Loveland for treatment.

Park officials say no further information on his condition was available Sunday.