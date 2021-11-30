Colorado man sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has sentenced Dallas Michael Theiss, age 24, to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for assaulting a federal officer on Friday, April 9, 2021.

ATF agents and officers with the Colorado Springs police department were attempting to arrest Theiss at a 7-Eleven store on Friday, April 9. When agents surrounded his vehicle, he attempted to get away by reversing his car, but was blocked by an ATF vehicle. Theiss accelerated forward, ran over a curb and went onto the sidewalk in front of the 7-Eleven store, directly towards an ATF Special Agent.

The agent was unable to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle and was forced to shoot at the car’s windshield and driver’s side window. The defendant hit the Special Agent in the leg with the car and then fled the scene. He then barricaded himself in a Colorado Springs residence for around two hours before being arrested. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two firearms.

“This case demonstrates the kind of heroic acts that federal law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Matt Kirsch. “Taking violent offenders off the street is a dangerous business, and we are grateful no one was killed in this incident.”

“We are fortunate the injuries our agent suffered were not fatal. Through extraordinary bravery and professionalism in the face of imminent danger, this violent criminal was taken into custody without anyone else being harmed,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge David Booth.

United States District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer sentenced Theiss on Friday, Nov. 19.

The ATF and the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Churnet handled the prosecution of the case.