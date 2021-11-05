Colorado man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

DENVER – Victor Manuel Ortega-Ochoa, age 47, has been sentenced to 41 months in a federal prison and two years of supervised release for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Ortega-Ochoa worked with others to distribute thousands of pills with the appearance of Oxycodone tablets that were actually fentanyl. He personally distributed approximately 3000 of these counterfeit pills during controlled purchases conducted by investigators.

He also quoted prices for and agreed to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetamine and a kilogram of cocaine. During a search of Ortega-Ochoa’s home, agents discovered two firearms and ammunition in the bedroom where he was arrested. It was illegal for Ortega-Ochoa, who was present in the United States illegally, to be in possession of these firearms.

“The tens of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills currently streaming into our state often contain fentanyl,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute people distributing these pills, which often cause fatal overdoses.”

“This investigation demonstrates DEA’s commitment to addressing the surge in overdose deaths across our country and more notably here in the State of Colorado. This is unfortunately another example of someone selling counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills disguised as a legitimate diverted medication in our community,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky of the DEA Denver Field Division.

United States District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced Mr. Ortega-Ochoa on Tuesday, Nov. 2.