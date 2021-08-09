Colorado man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president’s loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden’s win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building that disrupted the certification of the presidential election.

The Gazette reports Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to demonstrating inside the Capitol. He reportedly bragged on social media that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and sent someone a photo of himself as proof.

The person sent the photo to the FBI.

Croy faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 15.