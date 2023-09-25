(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Lottery announced a third weekly drawing on Mondays for Colorado Lotto+ beginning on Sept. 25.

The new drawing will follow the same guidelines as other Colorado Lotto+ drawings. Players will pick six out of 40 numbers or choose Quick Pick. Players must be 18 to play the Lottery and tickets cost $2. Colorado Lottery expects a third drawing to produce larger jackpots while also increasing the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on a yearly basis.

“By adding a third draw day for our own home state jackpot game, we are giving players what they have been asking for, which is the opportunity to win more prizes,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “As we increase revenue, in a responsible way, we are able to help fund even more important projects that support parks, trails, recreation, conservation, wildlife, and schools in our growing state.”