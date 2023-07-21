CASTLE ROCK– The Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne stopped by the FOX21 Studio Friday morning to show off looks that fit perfectly in Colorado. With options for biking, hiking, swimming, barre and more, these finds won’t slow you down.

Fashion Guru Peggy Ziglin said shoppers can save even more by picking up a free savings card booklet at customer service.

Saturday, July 22, artist Jonathan Millar, is customizing new shoes purchased at the Outlets of Castle Rock for the first 200 customers. It’s free with a receipt showing proof of purchase.

The outlets are in search of Colorado musical artists interested in performing at their open mic days through Labor Day, September 4.