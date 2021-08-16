Colorado Legal Services to host virtual “Renters Rights 101” session Aug. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- On Tuesday, Aug. 24, a free virtual session called “Renters Rights 101” will be hosted by the Colorado Springs city government from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Guests will learn about lease basics, reasonable housing accommodations, deposits, repairs, updates on Colorado housing legislation and more. A Colorado Legal Services staff attorney, Pikes Peak Library’s Law Librarin, Justice Center’s executive director and Colorado Housing Connects’ coordinator will be presenting during the session and offering resources to all in virtual attendance.

“During this difficult time when housing is more critical than ever to health and safety, these workshops help educate both renters and landlords about their rights and responsibilities in their housing arrangements,” said Barb Van Hoy, Colorado Springs Community Development Division policy analyst.

To attend the session, visit this website and click on the Renter’s Workshop. Please call in 5 minutes before the session begins. You do not need to download Microsoft Teams to participate. You may also call into the session using this number +1 720-617-3426, conference ID: 651 045 872#.

Captioning will be available in English, Spanish, French, Korean, French, Vietnamese and Chinese languages. Anyone requiring auxiliary aid or interpreter service to participate in this hearing must make a request as soon as possible and no later than 48 hours prior to the event. To make this request, please contact community development staff at communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov or 719-385-5912.

Registration is optional, however, guests who register at this link will get slides and materials mailed to them.

To learn more about the Renter’s Rights Workshop, please visit this website.