DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate has declined to 3.6% in April.

Industries such as retail, recreation, entertainment, arts and trade have now recovered all jobs lost in early 2020 and growth significantly outpaces the U.S. In March, Colorado had the third fastest recovery in the labor force participation rate in the nation, according to a press release.

“Colorado’s strong economic growth proves that we are stronger and more resilient than ever,” said Gov. Polis. “Our successful efforts to save people money on everyday items, cut property taxes for people and businesses, and help Coloradans hold on to more of their hard earned money will help further improve our economy and job growth.”

The Governor’s office said that Colorado’s recovery in the unemployment rate is about two and a half times as fast as the recovery from the Great Recession.

The press release cited a strong growth in labor force participation and employment-population ratio continues for a fourth straight month. Colorado’s employment-population ratio reached pre-pandemic levels in April, the rate improved to 66.6%.