(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado lawmakers send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11.

Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community thanks him for his bravery and dedication to protecting the public.

Officer Becerra’s End of Watch was announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 7:14 p.m.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The City of Fountain is heartbroken over the loss of Officer Julian Becerra. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We are so thankful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from so many over these last difficult days, and I do ask everyone to continue to stand by the Becerra family and respect their privacy and wishes during this very difficult time. Fountain will forever be grateful for the selfless service and bravery of Officer Julian Becerra, and we are so proud and thankful for all our police officers and first responders who keep our community safe every day. Mayor of the City of Fountain, Sharon Thompson

My deepest condolences to the family of Officer Bacerra and all of his friends and colleagues. Mayor of the City of Colorado Springs, John Suthers

I am saddened by the tragic loss of Fountain Police K-9 Officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra who succumbed to his injuries tonight after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs during an on-duty pursuit. Officer Becerra died a hero, protecting his community. I ask all of Colorado and the nation to pray for our law enforcement officers and their families Congressman Doug Lamborn

