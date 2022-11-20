(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 injured just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20.

This is horrific, sickening, and devasting. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and clarified that every state resource is availble to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGBTQ Commumity and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn. Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q late last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy. As indicated, there is much we are still waiting to learn about the incident, but we know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect, and we praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives. We also thank our first responders from across the Pikes Peak region who quickly responded to help those in need. We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do that again. As a community, we will provide for the victims and witnesses of this horrific event and law enforcement will pursue this case with the zealousness that the case deserves. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

I’m devastated to hear about the shooting in Colorado Springs that cut five more lives tragically short. I’m thinking of their families and loved ones, and sending strength to those who were injured, the survivors, and Colorado’s LGBTQ community. As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form. Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet

Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate. Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

Devastated by the horrific news from Colorado Springs this morning and the tragic loss of life. Andrea and I are praying for the victims and their families, and we join our entire state in standing with the LGBTQ+ community during this difficult time. Representative Joe Neguse

This morning, our city is reeling. We are angry at this despicable violence targeting LGBTQ Coloradans, and heartbroken for the victims’ families and their loved ones. Club Q is a place of love and acceptance where people go to be themselves and celebrate life. To see that special place turn into a site of mass devastation is traumatizing. We will be here for the long road of recovery ahead for those who were injured in, witnessed, or responded to this violent attack. We will never stop fighting for our LGBTQ neighbors’ freedom and safety in our community, and we will do everything we can to ensure we come together and heal from the pain and sorrow our city is feeling today. Representatives-elect Stephanie Vigil and Regina English and Representative Marc Snyder