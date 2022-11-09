(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet for an easy way of keeping your state-issued driver’s license digitally starting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Once a driver’s license is added to Apple Wallet, Coloradans can easily and securely present it with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck security checkpoints, including within the Denver International Airport (DEN).

“Colorado is at the forefront of digital innovation to better serve customers,” said Executive Director Mark Ferrandino. “We are committed to saving people time, enhancing convenience and security, and expanding accessibility for all Coloradans.”

Colorado is the third state to implement IDs in Wallet, according to Colorado DMV. It is only available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver’s license or state ID and serves as a ‘companion’ to the physical, plastic driver’s license or ID. The digitized version is not a replacement and Coloradans must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

“Colorado is always looking for services that provide our residents security, privacy and ease of use,” said Electra Bustle, senior director of DMV. “As we partner with the Transportation Security Administration to offer Colorado ID in Wallet to traveling Coloradans, we are thrilled to offer this new service to make their travel experience more seamless and convenient.”

At this time, Colorado ID in Wallet is accepted only at select TSA security checkpoints at participating airports around the country. To use ID in Wallet, residents can simply tap their iPhone or Watch at the TSA’s identity reader. Users will be shown a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA. After authorizing with FACE ID or TOUCH ID, the requested identity information is released from a device, which ensures that only the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it, per Colorado DMV. The TSA reader will also capture a photo to complete the verification process.

Colorado ID in Wallet is fully private and secure. According to the Colorado DMV, identity data is encrypted and helps protect against tampering and theft. Neither Apple nor the Colorado DMV have access to when or where a Colorado ID in Wallet is presented.

For more information and instructions on how to add your driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet, click on the link above.