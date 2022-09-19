COLORADO (KXRM) — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a contest to honor the state’s 150th anniversary, coming up in 2026 with a commemorative license plate.

The Historic Colorado Contest, also known as the Great License Plate Design Contest, will accept submissions from Monday, Sept. 19 to Wednesday, Nov. 30, and is open to anyone who lives in or studies in Colorado. The contest will have two divisions; one for those 13-year’s and older, and another for those under 13.

Colorado DMV said that up to ten finalists per division will be selected by a committee with a public vote on the top three designs. The DMV will feature the artists in all media releases and the winners will each receive a special commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant.

Courtesy: Colorado DMV

According to the DMV, the entries will be judged based on several factors including; how well the artwork captures Colorado and its history, the artistic quality and originality, and how well the design translates into becoming a Colorado license plate.

“Our state has a rich history and we want to honor the legacy of those Coloradans who laid the foundation for our success, and with the Historic Colorado Contest, we will,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle.

The DMV said that the contest is free to enter, each participant can submit up to three entries and each entry needs to be the participant’s original artwork.

Information about the contest, entry requirements, and how to enter can be found on the Colorado DMV’s website.