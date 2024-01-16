(COLORADO) — A report from the National Recreation and Park Association about the economic impact of parks and recreation in the United States ranked Colorado as sixth among all 50 states.

The report said Colorado’s park and recreation system generates $7 billion in economic benefits each year. The City of Colorado Springs said one of the key contributors is Garden of the Gods Park. The park was recently analyzed by local economist Tatiana Bailey, with Data-Driven Economic Strategies whose report found that in 2022, Garden of the Gods contributed 4,055 jobs and $158 million of employment-related income.

“The City of Colorado Springs takes great pride in its park and recreation opportunities as these spaces are essential for promoting physical activity, social interaction, and overall well-being,” said Britt Haley, Director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “Our park system also enhances the quality of life for our residents by generating local jobs and business opportunities, making a significant impact on the Colorado Springs economy.”

The City said Garden of the Gods has about 4.5 million visitors a year and while entry is free, the park still makes an impact with a net contribution of $272 million a year.