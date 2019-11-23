Colorado HS quarterback arrested for multiple alleged sexual assaults

KDVR – Reports from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning show that Aidan Atkinson, 18, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

Atkinson is a quarterback for Fairview High in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder police say in August they began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims stemming from an incident on a party bus in Boulder on Sept. 15, 2018.

Atkinson and the alleged victims were juveniles at the time of the incident.

Detectives are asking that anyone who might have information, photos or videos of the alleged incident to call 303-441-3482 or 303-44-4382.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Atkinson said he is committed to playing at Northwestern University in the Chicago area.

Northwestern sent the following statement:

“Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent or, in the case of non-scholarship PSAs, submit an enrollment deposit to the University.” Northwestern University

Fairview High is scheduled to play in the 5A state playoffs Friday night against Cherry Creek high School. Officials with Fairview High say that Atkinson will not play.