Colorado hospitals move to lowest activation level

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – As statewide totals of COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations decline from the Omicron peak of January, Colorado hospitals and health systems have lowered the activation level for the Combined Hospital Transfer Center.

At the beginning of November 2021, the CHTC activated at Tier 3, the highest and most coordinated level to help facilitate patient transfers. Last week, it moved to Tier 2, and this week it has moved to Tier 1 – the lowest level of activation.

Tier 1 of the CHTC continues relationships between smaller and rural hospitals and larger medical centers and health systems to facilitate patient transfers.

