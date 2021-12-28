Colorado Healing Fund responds to Denver-Lakewood mass shooting

DENVER- The Colorado Healing Fund, chaired by Former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman, is now making funds available and actively collecting donations in response to yesterday’s mass shooting in Denver and Lakewood.

The CHF provides the safest way for people to donate in times of mass criminal tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the families of the deceased, the survivors, and the impacted community.

“This is the third time the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in 2021. Although it is heartbreaking to see our communities go through this again, the organization exists for this specific reason,” said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of CHF. “We remain steadfast in our support of these communities as they process yesterday’s tragedy and will continue to work closely with the local agencies to respond to the immediate and long-term financial needs of those impacted.”

The public can securely donate through the following variety of options:

Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org. Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Denver-Lakewood”; Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and write “Denver-Lakewood” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”. If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

Donations will be distributed through CHF’s community partners, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance. CHF is partnering with state and local victim assistance organizations to determine how best to support the individuals and families after the shooting.

CHF is led by Coloradans with experience dealing with mass violence – including former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis. The group understands all too well that not only short-term needs, but longer-term support is critical for healing.