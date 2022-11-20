(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) Board of Trustees has activated the Fund to collect donations in response to a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night on Nov. 19.

Funds will be given to survivors, families of those who died and individuals immediately impacted. Donations will also be available for the long-term recovery of the community.

CHF provides the safest way for people to donate in times of mass criminal tragedy, according to a press release. The fund has extensive experience working with incidents of mass violence.

“We know that in the darkest times, the strength of Coloradans shines through. As we mourn the lives of those lost in this horrific act of senseless violence, we encourage anyone who is able to contribute to our community members in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Coloradans can lend a helping hand in the true Colorado spirit of resilience, inclusion, and support.”

The public can securely donate through a variety of options:

Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org.

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Club Q Tragedy”

Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and write “Club Q” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account.”

If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Club Q mass shooting, send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

The CHF Board of Trustees has the flexibility to authorize funding for a broad variety of victim needs, such as plane tickets, rental cars, direct cash support, as well as anticipating the long-term physical and mental health needs of victims in the community.

The El Pomar Foundation is immediately donating $25,000 to CHF to provide the financial support needed to help all individuals impacted by the tragedy.

“We are grief-stricken by the senseless taking and loss of life in our community,” said El Pomar Foundation President and CEO, Kyle H. Hybl. “This is an inconceivable and violent act of hate by an individual and we are heartbroken for the victims, their loved ones, and all those touched by this heinous act. While nothing can undo this tragedy, El Pomar is immediately donating $25,000 to Colorado Healing Fund in their efforts to provide critical aid to victims and their families.”

Donations will be distributed through CHF’s community partners, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance (COVA). The Fund will partner with state and local victim assistance organizations to determine how best to support individuals and families after the shooting.

Established in 2018, the CHF is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees that represents a wide range of communities and geographic areas within Colorado. It is also supported by an Advisory Committee comprised of experts in victim advocacy and assistance.