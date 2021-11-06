Colorado has hundreds of thousands of millionaire households

DENVER (KDVR) — There are plenty of wealthy Colorado residents apart from the governor.

Investigative reporters at ProPublica named Gov. Jared Polis as one of a cluster of wealthy politicians who paid less on their incomes than many average Americans. Democrats are talking wealth taxes in response.

At 170,223, Colorado ranks 17th in the U.S. for the highest number of households worth $1 million or more.

Colorado has more than its fair share of millionaire and billionaire residents.

Colorado has the 15th-highest percentage of households that make $1 million or more per year at 7.48%. This is similar to New York’s rate at 7.52%.

Concentrations of millionaire households are highest in New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Colorado ranks slightly lower in terms of the raw total of millionaire households.

California, Texas and New York top the list.

With 10 billionaires, Colorado also trails behind more populous states. California, New York and Florida top the list of states that billionaires call home.

Colorado’s desirable real estate brings the numbers even further up, although second-homeowners may not list the state as their primary residence. An Aspen report from 2014 listed at least 50 billionaires who owned homes and other property in Pitkin County alone.