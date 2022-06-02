COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law requiring manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make available parts, tools, repair manuals and digital access to owners and independent repairers at fair and reasonable prices, Thursday.

“People should have the right to fix their own stuff. They shouldn’t be blocked and hamstrung with obstacles that create a lifecycle monopoly on any product,” said bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Titone. “We’re giving Coloradans with wheelchairs the option to get the parts, tools and program access necessary to fix it themselves. Nobody should have to be stuck in a broken wheelchair because they can’t fix it.”

The new Colorado law also marks the first time a state has passed a right-to-repair bill since Massachusetts voters approved an automotive Right to Repair ballot measure in 2013.

HB22-1031 is the first right-to-repair bill not related to cars to pass a state legislature.

“Manufacturers increasingly lock us out, undermining the repair marketplace and driving up costs and inconvenience for consumers,” said Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPRIG). “We hope this law provides an example for the dozens of states around the country working for their residents’ right to repair their stuff.”