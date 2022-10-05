(DENVER) — The Colorado.gov State Web Portal homepage was taken offline due to a cyberattack on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Colorado Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT).

According to OIT, the cyberattack was claimed by “an anonymous suspected foreign actor that targeted multiple state government services and websites across the United States.” OIT said security measures are in place to ensure that state websites and services remain unaffected.

A temporary Colorado.gov webpage is up to direct Coloradas to online state services, including links to specific websites. All other State of Colorado websites and essential state government services are online and available.

OIT and the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) are actively working with state and federal partners to restore access to the Colorado.gov portal homepage. There is no estimated timeline for bringing the Colorado.gov homepage back online at this time. While the homepage is down, online access has not been compromised and services remain available.