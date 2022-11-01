(COLORADO) — Human trafficking victims don’t receive adequate legal protections from Colorado’s laws, according to Shared Hope International (SHI), a nonprofit “dedicated to bringing an end to sex trafficking.”

Multiple criteria are used to grade every state in the U.S. and the District of Columbia. The grades are based on criminal provisions, identification of and response to victims, continuum of care, access to justice for trafficking survivors, tools for a victim-centered criminal justice response, and prevention and training.

Colorado received an overall grade of 66.5, which is a grade D, but is also one of the highest scores from SHI. The lowest marks were in the categories of continuum of care and prevention and training. The state’s highest mark was criminal provisions. The first and only state to receive a B grade is Tennessee.

Take a look at Colorado’s report card here.

“It is encouraging to see states advancing reforms that reflect recommendations made in the 2021 Report Cards,” said Christine Raino, Senior Director of Public Policy at SHI. “In particular, it is exciting to award the first “B” grade only two years after introducing and utilizing a new framework aimed at prioritizing and advancing critical victim protections.”

Per a press release, SHI wants to focus on what it calls safe harbor laws. The aim of these laws is to “ensure victims of child and youth sex trafficking are not involved in the juvenile or criminal justice system but are instead directed toward restorative and protective services.”