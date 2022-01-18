Colorado escapee found in Arizona

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

PHOENIX (AP) – A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico police officer a week ago was arrested Friday in Arizona.

Farmington police said Phoenix police got a tip and arrested 22-year-old Elias Buck early Friday morning at a convenience store.

Buck was sought in Farmington in the Jan. 7 wounding of Officer Joseph Barreto during a possible DWI investigation.

The Durango Herald reports that Buck previously scaled a fence and escaped Dec. 27 from jail in Durango after being arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local