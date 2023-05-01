(COLORADO) — A technical issue is impacting all state driver’s license offices, causing the cancelation of appointments and impacting issuing and renewal of licenses, I.D. cards, and permits.

According to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), on Monday, May 1 the DMV experienced a technical issue that impacted all state driver’s license offices.

The DMV said it was reaching out to Coloradans who had an appointment at the offices.

The issues impact the issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses, I.D. cards, and instruction permits. Services that were still available include; knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsements and commercial driver’s license permits, motor vehicle records, and requests for a hearing. Online services are also not affected by the outage.

The DMV said there is no timeline for when in-office services will be restored.

The DMV will provide updates on its social media pages and its website locations page.

The DMV recommends Coloradans needing services should use the DMV’s website for online services, the myColorado app, or MV Express Kiosks.