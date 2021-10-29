Colorado DMV gets some needed accessibility updates

DMVs in some counties are not able to complete motor vehicle transactions or issue drive licenses.

DENVER – The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is focused on accessibility for all anywhere, anytime they are needed. Under the Polis-Primavera administration, the DMV has updated its services.

Since 2019, the DMV has increased the number and availability of its online services, now over 40, while taking steps to ensure that underserved Coloradans aren’t left behind.

“The DMV is an essential service for Coloradans and we are dedicated to meeting our customers where they are. This focus on end-to-end customer experience means we’re implementing new technology to increase online services while improving support for customers in our offices, and providing new options like self-service kiosks in convenient locations” said Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino.

The DMV has streamlined identification requirements by not requiring physical proof of Social Security numbers and has added flexibility to its online scheduling platform, empowering Coloradans to wait anywhere when checking in for an appointment. There’s now a host of new online services, such as driver license and identification card renewals for Coloradans older than 65, upgrade availability on an instruction permit to a driver’s license online and more.

DMV services are available on a variety of platforms including myDMV.Colorado.gov; the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices; MV Express Kiosks, located throughout Colorado as well as over 35 driver license offices throughout the Centennial State.

