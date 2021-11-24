Colorado Disability Funding Committee launches holiday license plate sale Nov. 26

DENVER- The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use a variety of Colorado license plate configurations. This sale will include holiday, skiing, snowboarding, family, and other themed configurations.

Proceeds will be used to fund grants for innovative ideas that improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in Colorado.

This sale has 63 license plate configurations such as the following: 2022, 1STSNOW, COOKIE, DANCER, GOTSKIS, JINGLE, MRCLAUS, SLEIGH, and XOXOX. Auction winners receive the exclusive right to use the configuration on their vehicle registered in Colorado.

The sale is online only and ends at 8:00PM MST on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

https://events.handbid.com/lp/holiday-extravaganza-sale

“What better gift can you give than a customized license plate configuration?” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Proceeds from the sale of these license plate configurations support programs that increase quality of life for people with disabilities, so even if you are buying the configuration for your own vehicle, you are still giving to a good cause!”

In June, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee awarded four grants for $10,000 each. One of the organizations funded was Family Voices Colorado, an organization which creates educational materials to families with young children who are deaf-blind.

