Colorado Department of Transportation to host career fair in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo.— The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding a career fair on Saturday, Oct. 9., in Park County in order to seek employees for both full time and part time highway maintenance workers.



The fair will be held at 1185 County Road 16 in Fairplay, Colo. from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Specific fair information is listed below.

A variety of positions are available for hire such as the following:

CDL Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee – requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired – must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver’s license, some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

Permanent positions include full benefits (average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities. CDOT allows the heavy equipment requirement to be gained by driving a forklift or bus with some positions and locations offer a housing stipend.

Colorado residency is NOT required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application. All positions include paid sick leave.

Temporary seasonal positions last approximately up to nine months. Seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.

“At the career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind. “I encourage people to apply if they’re interested in a transportation career that provides steady pay, good benefits, and a high-level of job satisfaction from providing impactful, meaningful work that serves the traveling public.”

Candidates who can’t attend the fair can look at the job postings and apply on-line here.

To learn more about CDOT, click here.