Colorado Department of Transportation cracks down on DUIs

STATEWIDE — The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement departments are gathering for a summer DUI campaign from starting Wednesday, Aug. 18 until Monday, Sept. 6. Additional patrols will be stationed statewide to remove drivers under the influence from the roadways ahead of, on, and during Labor Day.

“We are aware that late summer is a chance for people to enjoy summer activities before fall arrives later in September,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado Springs Police. “Unfortunately, we see a spike in impaired driving fatal crashes during the summer. These occasions can easily end with a fatal crash due to the careless and entirely preventable decision to drive impaired.”

In 2021, there have been 133 traffic fatalities involving a suspected impaired driver. That number comprises of 36% traffic fatalities this year.

Counties with the highest number of impaired fatalities are as follows:

Denver (14)

Adams (12)

Arapahoe (11)

Jefferson (11)

El Paso (10)

Pueblo (10)

In 2020, 212 traffic fatalities involved a suspected impaired driver on Colorado roads with 622 traffic fatalities overall for the year. Data from previous years in included in the chart below.

During the same DUI awareness period last year, 104 law enforcement agencies arrested 694 impaired drivers.

Local law enforcement agency plans and their arrest results across the state can be found here.

“Choosing when to get behind the wheel can be a life or death decision,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “When alcohol or marijuana is present, there is always a choice to make, and the decision affects more people than just the driver.”

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit this website.