STATEWIDE – Local businesses along South Pearl Street in Denver are partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation to help drivers watch for pedestrians. Most crashes that involve pedestrians happen in the evening or during low-light conditions such as dusk.

Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT said, “With this campaign we are reminding drivers to always watch out for pedestrians, especially when it is more difficult to see them at night. We are thankful for the S. Pearl St. business partners that are helping spread this message.”

CDOT has installed bright neon LED signs in storefront windows at nine shops along S. Pearl Street, including 5 Green Boxes, Etc. Eatery, Kaos Pizzeria, Love Dental, Melrose and Madison, One Ton Creative, Second Star to the Right Children’s Books, Stella’s Coffee and Wheelhouse Gifts.

The signs remind everyone to use extra caution and be aware of pedestrians during low visibility hours.

Courtesy of CDOT.





“We are proud to partner with CDOT on this important safety campaign,” said Riley Dorway, owner of Kaos Pizzeria. “We want to keep people safe in our community and this message is close to home since Kaos employees often bike and walk to work.”

February in Colorado offers around 11 hours of daytime and 13 hours of nighttime, not including dawn and dusk hours. The decrease in daylight hours, combined with daylight savings, significantly raises the likelihood of pedestrian crashes.

According to 2021 data, 69% of pedestrian fatalities occurred during these low visibility hours.

Courtesy of CDOT.

Some of the signs were delivered by Cade Arvin, a 15-year-old pedestrian who was hit crossing the street near his house in 2022, and his mother Rachel Hultin.

“It’s easy to become distracted while driving, which is what caused my crash, but it is incredibly important to put the distractions away,” said Cade Arvin, a 15-year-old pedestrian crash survivor. “I was lucky to survive, which is why my mom and I are dedicated to raising awareness for drivers to look for pedestrians.”

According to AAA Foundation research three of every four pedestrians killed on U.S. roads in 2018 were struck in darkness. Fatalities in darkness also account for the vast majority of the overall increase in pedestrian fatalities since 2009.

Nationally, 84% of all pedestrian fatalities in 2018 occurred on roads with speed limits of 30 mph or higher.

Courtesy of CDOT.

There were 91 pedestrian fatalities in 2021, which accounted for more than 13% of all Colorado roadway fatalities that year.

The Colorado counties with the most pedestrian fatalities are: Adams – 17, El Paso – 16, Denver – 15, Larimer – 7 and Arapahoe – 6.

Pedestrian fatalities reached a record high in 2020 with 93 deaths. In 2017, there were 92 deaths, with 2021 being the third deadliest year.

SAFETY TIPS:

Always use crosswalks

Follow the rules of the road

Eliminate distractions while driving and walking

Use extra caution at nighttime

Make eye contact or nod

Expect the unexpected

CDOT is also improving pedestrian safety through its Safe Routes to School program and its Revitalizing Main Streets program.