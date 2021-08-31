Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extends public health order

STATEWIDE – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has extended its public health order 20-38 to expire on Friday, Oct. 1.



This extension order includes hospital data collection on COVID-19 vaccination status to help public health in order to track breakthrough cases.

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity closely. Between the unvaccinated and those under 12 years of age, adding additional measures and data helps us further evaluate. We continue to stress the importance of getting the safe and effective vaccine to help protect Coloradans from serious infection. We’ve also added vaccination requirements for state contractors who enter state facilities,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “We support and fully expect local communities to take additional steps to protect their communities given the variability of disease transmission and vaccination across the state.”

This order includes the following changes within its extension:

Community corrections programs and facilities have been added to the list of facilities that must require masking for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals

Schools must report cases and outbreaks as well as comply with local and/or state public health requirements for case investigation and disease mitigation, including isolation and quarantine

Counties whose resident hospitalizations threaten to exceed 85% of hospital or hospital system capacity must report additional data and should consult with CDPHE regarding strategies

Patient age and vaccination status must be included as elements of hospital data reporting

Modified hospital ICU bed reporting requirements differentiate between adult and pediatric beds

Vaccination is required for state contractors who enter state facilities

The full summary of changes can be found here.

The extended order is effective on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.

For more updates, visit this website.