Colorado Department of Public Health add booster doses across state

DENVER — The Colorado Department Public Health and Environment added a new data point to the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

Upon the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ in August, the state of Colorado advised vaccine providers to administer an additional dose to immunocompromised individuals.

This point will count anyone already fully vaccinated (having received either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and then received an additional dose, including those who are immunocompromised and received an additional dose and those who previously completed a Pfizer vaccine series and reported they were eligible for a Pfizer booster.

Individuals can self-report their eligibility for an additional dose or booster dose. We strongly encourage all Coloradans ages 12 and up to get vaccinated without delay.

To find out where to get vaccinated, click here.