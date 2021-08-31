Colorado Department of Natural Resources announces new chief operating officer

STATEWIDE– Colorado Department of Natural Resources executive director Dan Gibbs announced today that Windi Padia has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer for the department.

“Windi Padia is a Coloradan through and through, born and raised west of Trinidad in Bon Carbo, Colorado, with one of her first jobs at Spanish Peaks State Wildlife Area. Windi’s 19-year experience with the Department, her good humor, strong organization skills, and easy rapport with employees will serve our agency well as she joins a strong leadership team and culture at DNR,” said Gibbs.

Windi will work to support internal operations, offer management, innovation and will serve as the liaison with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration. She will also continue to act as DNR’s Human Resources director until that position has been filled.

Her first job in high school was as a “Youth in Natural Resources” team member for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and now holds a bachelor’s degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Princeton University as well as a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado – Denver.



To learn more about the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, click here.