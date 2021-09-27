Colorado Department of Local Affairs offers $168 million in rental assistance

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing since September 2021 has paid over $168 million in pandemic-related emergency rental assistance.

This summer the department issued a $50 million notice of funding available for the acquisition of land and buildings for affordable housing as well as approved $29.5 million in developments and rehabilitation.

“Our mission to keep Coloradans safely and stably housed through the pandemic is an enormous undertaking, and we strive to become more efficient in our processes every single day.” said Alison George, housing director. “However, our efforts don’t slow down when COVID does. There are still plenty of people in need and there are resources that can help.”

DOH increased the speed of emergency rental assistance payments by using Bill.com to pay out approximately $6 million each week. Over two-thirds of all administered aid was given to Colorado Springs.

From July 2021 through September 2021, the Colorado State Housing Board approved $29.5 million in various development projects for affordable housing for Coloradans with incomes between 30% and 80% of their area median incomes.

The DOH Office of Housing Finance and Sustainability and Office of Homeless Initiatives are requesting applications totaling up to $50M in funding for land acquisition or use of existing properties suitable for non-congregate shelters, supportive housing and affordable housing. Some of these funds are available for tenancy support services or to shelter households that are at risk or may already be experiencing homelessness.

“The Division of Housing has worked hard to build systems and procedures to assist those who are at risk for housing instability,” George added. “With this wide variety of resources, we hope to give every Coloradan the chance to stay housed through the pandemic and beyond.”

