Colorado Department of Health believes COVID-19 infections in decline

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment updated Coloradans today about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a seven day average, the department says that there are fewer than 5,000 case numbers in 7-day average. They believe that these rates are making progress and the variant infections are decreasing, though they still encourage those who are immunocompromised to continue wearing a mask.

According to CDPHE data, where the state’s infection rates once stood around 29% now are trending below 16%. While the omicron variant called BA2 is still of concern, researchers are releasing evidence that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccine are less effective for it.

There are three cases of BA2 in the state of Colorado. This latest variant has been added to wastewater monitoring, but so far it has only been located in Boulder County.

Immunity is high and rising, CDPHE said they believe. Based on our current rates, officials anticipate that around 80% of the state will be fully immune by mid-February. Hospitalization numbers are in decline, although there are over 1,100 patients still in COVID-19 wards.

“Keep wearing your masks indoors. Keep getting tested when you don’t feel well. Make sure you stay home when you’re ill. Get the first shot if you haven’t,” health officials said.

With regard to the Polis administration’s free KN95 mask distribution, there are now 431 locations distributing masks to the public across Colorado, from libraries to fire departments.

The total number of masks shipped is 3,729,600, and 2.07 million rapid tests have been shipped through the free at-home testing program.