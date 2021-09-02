Colorado Department of Education Awards $2.25 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Education, with funds from the U.S. Department of Education, awarded the Boys & girls Club of Pueblo County (BGCPC) a grant of $450,000 per year for five years for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program.

The grant will run from the 2021/22 to the 2025/26 school years.

This program supports the creation of local out-of-school time programs to provide students and their families with academic enrichment opportunities and services. With this award, the clubs will be opening and serving Pueblo teens at Central High School, elementary students at Minnequa Elementary and Cesar Chavez Academy that began on August 23, 2021.

The Club currently has two 21st CCLC sites and serves youth at Irving Elementary and Risley International Academy of Innovation.

BGCPC will provide opportunities for academic enrichment such as youth development activities, service learning, STEM, nutrition and health education, drug and violence prevention programs, workforce development, counseling and mental health awareness, arts, music, physical fitness and offering families of students served by community learning centers opportunities for active and meaningful engagement in their children’s education.

“With a four day school week and learning loss due to COVID-19 our kids need us now more than ever. BGCPC is proud to partner with Pueblo City Schools to begin meeting the need,” said Angela Giron BGCPC President/CEO.

Individual donors, foundations and grants will cover program fees.