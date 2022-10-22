(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Democratic leaders will stop at Colorado Springs as part of their statewide bus tour on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Governor Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, State Treasurer Dave Young, Kathy Plomer (nominee for State Board of Education) will take part in the Colorado Springs Canvass Launch.

The Get Out the Vote campaign will take place at the El Paso County Dems Field Office located at 332 W. Bijou St. between 4:10 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Colorado Springs will be the last stop of the Moving Colorado Forward statewide bus tour.