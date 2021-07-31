‘Colorado Day’ means free entrance to all 42 state parks on Aug. 2

FILE – This Aug. 5, 2020, file photo shows a trail in Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand Lake, Colo. The Biden administration is outlining a plan to sharply increase conservation of public lands and waters over the next decade. A report to be issued Thursday recommends a series of steps to achieve a nationwide goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – In celebration of Colorado Day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entrance to all 42 state parks on Aug. 2.

The state celebrates its 145th birthday on Aug. 1, but state parks are offering the free entrance on Aug. 2.

All other fees, including camping and reservations will remain in effect on Aug. 2.

“Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “This day is also the agency’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support.”