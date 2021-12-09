Colorado continues increase access to Monoclonal Antibody treatments statewide

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has launched several monoclonal antibody treatment clinics to expand access to this outpatient treatment for COVID-19.



A clinic opened in Pueblo led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with assistance from the state to provide monoclonal antibody therapy at 1304 N. Grand Avenue. Individuals can schedule their own appointment without a prescription from their health care provider for free to receive the treatment.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms that started in the past 10 days and are at high risk for progression to severe disease. In addition, certain high-risk individuals who are unvaccinated or not expected to adequately respond to vaccination may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis with monoclonal antibodies, if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

People can make their own appointment for monoclonal antibody therapy at clinics. You must have an appointment to receive treatment at a state-led clinic. Monoclonal antibody treatment still requires a licensed provider’s authorization. The administering medical professional at the clinic must review and validate the patient’s self-screening answers to verify the patient is eligible for treatment.

Patients can call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) for help making an appointment. The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT. The call center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep from getting sick with COVID-19.