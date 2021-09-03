Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine initiative still in full swing

STATEWID – The state of Colorado is still offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site. Moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose are also eligible for the promotion.
While supplies last, vaccine sites may offer either $100 Walmart gift cards or $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers. Individuals can register for a vaccine at one of these clinics in advance and should check back regularly for any potential changes to an existing clinic here.
The list as follows is for dates starting Saturday, Sept. 4 until Friday, Sept. 10:
Saturday, Sept. 4
Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Cherry Creek State Park – Smoky Hill parking lot [East Side Entrance ~ Parker/1-225]
**Enter at the East Side entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park**
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher
4201 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Southlands Mall parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
6155 S. Main St., Aurora, CO 80016
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Antonito Town Hall Street Side parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
515 River St., Antonito, CO 81120
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
100 Men Who Cook
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
8 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer
True Life Baptist Church
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14333 Bolling Dr., Denver, CO 80239
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Solomon Temple
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3880 Elm St., Denver, CO 80207
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Blvd., Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Avon Rec Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
90 Lake St., Avon, CO 81620
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
P.P.L.D. at Vibes Stadium
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4285 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Las Colonias
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
700 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Island Grove Park
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Greeley Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, September 5
Save A Lot parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Adelante Community Development – Flea Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Mi Pueblo Market parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15585 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
37 Stafford Ln., Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Chambers Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Harvest Church
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14100 E. Jewell Ave. #30, Denver, CO 80012
1:30-2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna andPfizer
2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1325 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
La Veta High School parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81055
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Lathrop Park parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
70 CO Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO 81089
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Project Protect
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067
1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Dillon Valley Elementary School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
108 Deer Path Rd., Dillon, CO 80435
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Eaton Dollar General parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
355 S. Elm Ave. Road, Eaton, CO 80615
11a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Monday, Sept. 6
Colorado Community Church parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14000 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Labor Day Festival – Louisville Recreation Center
Incentive offered: TBD
900 Via Appia Way, Louisville, CO. 80027
12:30-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Centerra Promenade Shops
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Barr Lake State Park – Nature Center parking lot
Enter at the east entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher
13401 Picadilly Rd., Brighton, CO 80603
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, Sept. 7
H Mart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Adams State University, Library Building parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
GraceFull Community Cafe parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5610 S. Curtice St., Littleton, CO 80120
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
MIRA:Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Edwards
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4923 Lake Creek Village Dr., Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Marian House
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Foothills Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
215 E. Foothills Pkwy., Fort Collins, CO 80525
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Old Sutherlands parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2405 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly’s Event Center Lounge parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1029 Eighth Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Country Estates Mobile Home
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3500 35th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
1-3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
The Center at Northridge
Incentive offered: N/A
12285 N. Pecos St., Westminster, CO 80234
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Save-a-Lot parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15220 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3370 S. Irving St., Englewood, CO 80110-1816
8 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Centennial High School parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Chambers Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
1:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Godsman Elementary
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2120 W. Arkansas Ave., Denver, CO 80223
3-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
CoorsTek
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2449 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81505
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Centennial Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Lucero Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1315 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO 81001
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Lamb Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Junction of Main St. & Adams St. parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Monte Vista, CO 81144
2-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, Sept. 9
First Presbyterian Church parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1585 Kingston St. Aurora, CO 80010
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Village Exchange
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado / Aurora
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
10777 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
McGlone Academy parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
8-10:30 a.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Montbello Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Evie Garrett Dennis Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249
2:30-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado Blvd Truck Stop parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
One Accord Movement
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1201 S. Steele St., Denver, CO 80210
3-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
DSST Montview Middle & High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2000 Valentia St., Denver, CO 80211
3-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Eagle
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
377 Sylvan Lake Rd. #210, Eagle, CO 81631
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Ignacio Community Library parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
Noon- 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Northeastern Junior College
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Landrum Lane, Sterling, CO 80751
1-6 p.m.
Vaccines Offered – Pfizer
Centennial Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
16750 Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Barkman Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1300 Jerry Murphy Rd., Pueblo, CO 81001
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Rawlings Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Greeley Central High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1515 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
1-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
6525 W. 18th St., Greeley, CO 80634
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Middle Park High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
795 N.Second St., Granby, CO 80446
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits
Incentive offered: N/A
22800 E. 19th Ave., Aurora, CO 80019
5-7 p.m.
Vaccines type: Moderna and Pfizer
GCR Tires and Service- Fountain
Incentive offered: N/A
10611 Charter Oak Ranch Rd., Fountain, CO 80817
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Wana @ MM Denver
Incentive offered: N/A
4750 Nome St., Denver, CO 80239
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Wana @ MM Aurora
Incentive offered: N/A
1901 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014
Noon – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Friday, Sept. 10
Crescent View Academy parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
10958 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, CO 80014
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Arapahoe Race Track
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
26000 E.Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016
9-11 a.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
HMart Aurora
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2751 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
YMCA Southwest
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5181 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Compass Academy
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Inner City Health
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3800 York St., Denver, CO 80205
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Old Sundial parking lot, across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Alameda Crossing Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Clements Community Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1580 Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80214
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Foothills Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
215 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Giodone Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
24655 US Hwy 50E, Pueblo, CO 81006
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Pueblo West Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Health Solution: Pueblo City Pool
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
221 S. Parkside Ln., Pueblo, CO 80015
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Monfort Family Clinic / NCHA parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2930 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Beautiful Vaccines-Jayael Laser Center
Incentive offered: N/A
1543 Peoria St., Aurora, CO 80010
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer
Medicine Man Dispensary – Thornton
Incentive offered: N/A
130 W. 84th Ave., Denver, CO 80260
Noon – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Los Suenos Farms
Incentive offered: N/A
46795 CO-96, Avondale, CO 81022
10 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Center at Park West
Incentive offered: N/A
3727 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81108
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
Medicine Man Dispensary – Longmont
Incentive offered: N/A
500 E. Rogers Rd., Longmont, CO 80501
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
To learn more about the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway, click here.