Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine initiative still in full swing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

STATEWID – The state of Colorado is still offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site. Moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose are also eligible for the promotion.

While supplies last, vaccine sites may offer either $100 Walmart gift cards or $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers. Individuals can register for a vaccine at one of these clinics in advance and should check back regularly for any potential changes to an existing clinic here.

The list as follows is for dates starting Saturday, Sept. 4 until Friday, Sept. 10:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Cherry Creek State Park – Smoky Hill parking lot [East Side Entrance ~ Parker/1-225]
**Enter at the East Side entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park**
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher
4201 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014 
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Southlands Mall parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
6155 S. Main St., Aurora, CO 80016
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Antonito Town Hall Street Side parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
515 River St., Antonito, CO 81120
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

100 Men Who Cook 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
8 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

True Life Baptist Church
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
14333 Bolling Dr., Denver, CO 80239
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

Solomon Temple
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
3880 Elm St., Denver, CO 80207
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Blvd., Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 


Avon Rec Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
90 Lake St., Avon, CO 81620
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

P.P.L.D. at Vibes Stadium
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4285 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Noon – 6 p.m. 
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

Las Colonias
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
700 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Island Grove Park
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Mall 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, September 5

Save A Lot parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Adelante Community Development – Flea Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Mi Pueblo Market parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15585 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson


Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
37 Stafford Ln., Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Harvest Church
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14100 E. Jewell Ave. #30, Denver, CO 80012
1:30-2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna andPfizer

2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1325 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

La Veta High School parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81055
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lathrop Park parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
70 CO Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO 81089
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Project Protect
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067
1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Dillon Valley Elementary School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
108 Deer Path Rd., Dillon, CO 80435
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Eaton Dollar General parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
355 S. Elm Ave. Road, Eaton, CO 80615
11a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Monday, Sept. 6

Colorado Community Church parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14000 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

Labor Day Festival – Louisville Recreation Center 
Incentive offered: TBD
900 Via Appia Way, Louisville, CO. 80027
12:30-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centerra Promenade Shops 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Barr Lake State Park – Nature Center parking lot

Enter at the east entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher
13401 Picadilly Rd., Brighton, CO 80603
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, Sept. 7

H Mart parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Adams State University, Library Building parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

GraceFull Community Cafe parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5610 S. Curtice St., Littleton, CO 80120
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

MIRA:Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Edwards
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4923 Lake Creek Village Dr., Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Marian House 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson 
 
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Foothills Mall 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
215 E. Foothills Pkwy., Fort Collins, CO 80525
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Old Sutherlands parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2405 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly’s Event Center Lounge parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1029 Eighth Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Country Estates Mobile Home
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3500 35th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
1-3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

The Center at Northridge
Incentive offered: N/A
12285 N. Pecos St., Westminster, CO 80234
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Save-a-Lot parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15220 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3370 S. Irving St., Englewood, CO 80110-1816
8 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centennial High School parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
1:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Godsman Elementary
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2120 W. Arkansas Ave., Denver, CO 80223
3-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Pine River Library 
395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

CoorsTek
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2449 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81505
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centennial Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lucero Library 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1315 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO 81001
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson 

Lamb Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card 
2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Junction of Main St. & Adams St. parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Monte Vista, CO 81144
2-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, Sept. 9

First Presbyterian Church parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1585 Kingston St. Aurora, CO 80010
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Village Exchange
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado / Aurora
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
10777 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

McGlone Academy parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239 
8-10:30 a.m. 
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Montbello Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Evie Garrett Dennis Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249
2:30-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado Blvd Truck Stop parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

One Accord Movement
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1201 S. Steele St., Denver, CO 80210
3-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna

DSST Montview Middle & High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2000 Valentia St., Denver, CO 80211
3-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Eagle
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
377 Sylvan Lake Rd. #210, Eagle, CO 81631
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Ignacio Community Library parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
Noon- 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Northeastern Junior College
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Landrum Lane, Sterling, CO 80751
1-6 p.m.
Vaccines Offered – Pfizer

Centennial Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
16750 Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Barkman Library 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1300 Jerry Murphy Rd., Pueblo, CO 81001
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Rawlings Library 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Central High School 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1515 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
1-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University High School 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
6525 W. 18th St., Greeley, CO 80634
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Middle Park High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
795 N.Second St., Granby, CO 80446
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits
Incentive offered: N/A
22800 E. 19th Ave., Aurora, CO 80019
5-7 p.m.
Vaccines type: Moderna and Pfizer

GCR Tires and Service- Fountain
Incentive offered: N/A
10611 Charter Oak Ranch Rd., Fountain, CO 80817
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wana @ MM Denver
Incentive offered: N/A
4750 Nome St., Denver, CO 80239
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wana @ MM Aurora
Incentive offered: N/A
1901 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014
Noon – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Friday, Sept. 10

Crescent View Academy parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
10958 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, CO 80014
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Arapahoe Race Track
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
26000 E.Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016
9-11 a.m. 
Vaccine type: Pfizer

HMart Aurora
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2751 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson 

YMCA Southwest
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5181 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 
Vaccine type: Moderna

Compass Academy
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer 

Inner City Health
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3800 York St., Denver, CO 80205
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer 

Old Sundial parking lot, across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Alameda Crossing Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Clements Community Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1580 Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80214
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Foothills Mall 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
215 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Giodone Library 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
24655 US Hwy 50E, Pueblo, CO 81006
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo West Library 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007 
2-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Health Solution: Pueblo City Pool
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
221 S. Parkside Ln., Pueblo, CO 80015
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Monfort Family Clinic / NCHA parking lot 
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2930 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Beautiful Vaccines-Jayael Laser Center
Incentive offered: N/A
1543 Peoria St., Aurora, CO 80010
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Medicine Man Dispensary – Thornton 
Incentive offered: N/A
130 W. 84th Ave., Denver, CO 80260
Noon – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Los Suenos Farms
Incentive offered: N/A 
46795 CO-96, Avondale, CO 81022
10 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

Center at Park West
Incentive offered: N/A
3727 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81108
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Medicine Man Dispensary – Longmont 
Incentive offered: N/A
500 E. Rogers Rd., Longmont, CO 80501
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 

To learn more about the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 