Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine initiative still in full swing

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

STATEWID – The state of Colorado is still offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site. Moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose are also eligible for the promotion.

While supplies last, vaccine sites may offer either $100 Walmart gift cards or $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers. Individuals can register for a vaccine at one of these clinics in advance and should check back regularly for any potential changes to an existing clinic here.

The list as follows is for dates starting Saturday, Sept. 4 until Friday, Sept. 10:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Cherry Creek State Park – Smoky Hill parking lot [East Side Entrance ~ Parker/1-225]

**Enter at the East Side entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park**

Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher

4201 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

La Plaza parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Southlands Mall parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

6155 S. Main St., Aurora, CO 80016

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Autism Community Store / Community Center & Social Enterprise Retail

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Antonito Town Hall Street Side parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

515 River St., Antonito, CO 81120

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



100 Men Who Cook

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207

8 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer

True Life Baptist Church

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14333 Bolling Dr., Denver, CO 80239

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Solomon Temple

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

3880 Elm St., Denver, CO 80207

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Blvd., Denver, CO 80209

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer



Avon Rec Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

90 Lake St., Avon, CO 81620

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

P.P.L.D. at Vibes Stadium

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4285 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Las Colonias

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

700 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Noon – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Island Grove Park

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, September 5

Save A Lot parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Adelante Community Development – Flea Market

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Mi Pueblo Market parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

15585 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

37 Stafford Ln., Delta, CO 81416

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Harvest Church

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14100 E. Jewell Ave. #30, Denver, CO 80012

1:30-2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna andPfizer

2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1325 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

La Veta High School parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81055

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lathrop Park parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

70 CO Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO 81089

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Project Protect

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067

1-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Dillon Valley Elementary School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

108 Deer Path Rd., Dillon, CO 80435

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Eaton Dollar General parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

355 S. Elm Ave. Road, Eaton, CO 80615

11a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Monday, Sept. 6

Colorado Community Church parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14000 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Labor Day Festival – Louisville Recreation Center

Incentive offered: TBD

900 Via Appia Way, Louisville, CO. 80027

12:30-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Cherry Creek North Drive & S. University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650

Noon-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centerra Promenade Shops

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State Fair Fairgrounds – Outside Gate 5

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

9:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Barr Lake State Park – Nature Center parking lot

Enter at the east entrance and tell the gate attendant you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine for free entry to the park

Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher

13401 Picadilly Rd., Brighton, CO 80603

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, Sept. 7

H Mart parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Adams State University, Library Building parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

GraceFull Community Cafe parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5610 S. Curtice St., Littleton, CO 80120

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

MIRA:Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Edwards

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4923 Lake Creek Village Dr., Edwards, CO 81632

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Marian House

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Foothills Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

215 E. Foothills Pkwy., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Old Sutherlands parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2405 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Kimberly’s Event Center Lounge parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1029 Eighth Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Country Estates Mobile Home

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

3500 35th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

1-3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

The Center at Northridge

Incentive offered: N/A

12285 N. Pecos St., Westminster, CO 80234

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Save-a-Lot parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

15220 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

3370 S. Irving St., Englewood, CO 80110-1816

8 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centennial High School parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239

1:30-5:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Godsman Elementary

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2120 W. Arkansas Ave., Denver, CO 80223

3-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Pine River Library

395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO 81122

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

CoorsTek

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2449 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81505

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Centennial Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lucero Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1315 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO 81001

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lamb Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

2-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Junction of Main St. & Adams St. parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Monte Vista, CO 81144

2-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, Sept. 9

First Presbyterian Church parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1585 Kingston St. Aurora, CO 80010

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Village Exchange

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

5-9 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado / Aurora

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

10777 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

McGlone Academy parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

8-10:30 a.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Montbello Campus parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Evie Garrett Dennis Campus parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249

2:30-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado Blvd Truck Stop parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

One Accord Movement

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1201 S. Steele St., Denver, CO 80210

3-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

DSST Montview Middle & High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2000 Valentia St., Denver, CO 80211

3-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Eagle

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

377 Sylvan Lake Rd. #210, Eagle, CO 81631

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Ignacio Community Library parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137

Noon- 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Northeastern Junior College

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Landrum Lane, Sterling, CO 80751

1-6 p.m.

Vaccines Offered – Pfizer



Centennial Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

16750 Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

Noon-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Barkman Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1300 Jerry Murphy Rd., Pueblo, CO 81001

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Rawlings Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

2-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Central High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1515 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

1-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

6525 W. 18th St., Greeley, CO 80634

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Middle Park High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

795 N.Second St., Granby, CO 80446

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Incentive offered: N/A

22800 E. 19th Ave., Aurora, CO 80019

5-7 p.m.

Vaccines type: Moderna and Pfizer

GCR Tires and Service- Fountain

Incentive offered: N/A

10611 Charter Oak Ranch Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wana @ MM Denver

Incentive offered: N/A

4750 Nome St., Denver, CO 80239

4-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Wana @ MM Aurora

Incentive offered: N/A

1901 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014

Noon – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Friday, Sept. 10

Crescent View Academy parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

10958 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, CO 80014

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Arapahoe Race Track

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

26000 E.Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016

9-11 a.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

HMart Aurora

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2751 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

YMCA Southwest

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5181 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Compass Academy

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Inner City Health

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

3800 York St., Denver, CO 80205

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Old Sundial parking lot, across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Alameda Crossing Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Clements Community Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1580 Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80214

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Foothills Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

215 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Giodone Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

24655 US Hwy 50E, Pueblo, CO 81006

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo West Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007

2-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Health Solution: Pueblo City Pool

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

221 S. Parkside Ln., Pueblo, CO 80015

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Monfort Family Clinic / NCHA parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2930 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Beautiful Vaccines-Jayael Laser Center

Incentive offered: N/A

1543 Peoria St., Aurora, CO 80010

Noon-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna and Pfizer

Medicine Man Dispensary – Thornton

Incentive offered: N/A

130 W. 84th Ave., Denver, CO 80260

Noon – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Los Suenos Farms

Incentive offered: N/A

46795 CO-96, Avondale, CO 81022

10 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Center at Park West

Incentive offered: N/A

3727 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81108

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Medicine Man Dispensary – Longmont

Incentive offered: N/A

500 E. Rogers Rd., Longmont, CO 80501

4-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

To learn more about the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway, click here.