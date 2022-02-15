Colorado College presents “Boy mother / faceless bloom” theatre experience from Juni One Set

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Arts at Colorado College and the Fine Arts Center are presenting “Boy mother / faceless bloom,” a theatrical experience from Juni One Set, co-created over three years.

Combining both mythology and autobiography, queerness and anti-colonialism, Boy mother / faceless bloom will combine dance, music, poetry, ritual and sculpture to tell a story of transformation, transgression and the formation of new tran-cestral lines.

“This group of artists has developed a work that activates all of our senses, allowing us to explore not only their collective identities, but also our own,” says Ryan Bañagale, director of The Arts at CC. “We have been incredibly fortunate to support the development of this work. Creating a new collaborative work is a challenge even in non-pandemic times, but Juni One Set has demonstrated to us the continued value of working together both virtually and in-person.”

The collaborative Juni One Set is made up of Senga Nengudi (Colorado Springs), eddy kwon (Brooklyn) and Degenerate Art Ensemble’s Crow Nishimura & Joshua Kohl (Seattle).

Following this world premiere, “Boy mother / faceless bloom” will appear in Cincinnati, Ohio and Seattle, Washington.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale now at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the FAC box office at 719-634-5583. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Military service members are also eligible for discounts. Contact the box office for details.

High-filtration masks (KN95 or similar) and proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of visit are required for entry.