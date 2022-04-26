COLORADO SPRINGS– It has been 20 years since the death of 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg, who was found stabbed to death on the Colorado College campus. The suspect was never found and, the case remains unsolved.

On April 26, 2002, Sandberg was returning from a concert with a friend when an unidentified man stepped in front of their vehicle. Wanting to confront the man, Sandberg followed the man down the street. Sandberg never returned to the vehicle.

Two Colorado College maintenance workers in front of Armstrong Hall found Sandberg’s body near E. Cache la Poudre St. and N. Cascade Avenue on the Colorado College campus at around 4:40 a.m.

A witness at the time claims to have seen a woman and another individual arguing around the same time and location.

Sandberg was a frequent customer at Poor Richard’s Restaurant and worked as the operations manager at the college radio station KRCC.

If you have any information on this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.