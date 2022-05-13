DENVER (KDVR) — Three people from Colorado are part of Full Circle, the first all-Black climbing team summiting Mount Everest. As of Friday, eight of 11 members plus eight Sherpas made it to the top.

According to Alan Arnette, the summit team included Manoah Ainuu, Frederick Campbell, Abby Dione, Eddie Taylor, Saal, James Kagambi, Desmond Mullins and Thomas Moore.

The Full Circle team is a team of black climbers whose goal is to summit Mount Everest. (Credit: Full Circle 5/13/2022)

Philip Henderson is the leader of the team and he along with Eddie Taylor and Thomas Moore are from Colorado.

“I am deeply honored to report that seven members of the Full Circle Everest team reached the summit on May 12. While a few members, including myself, did not summit, all members of the climb and Sherpa teams have safely returned to Base Camp where we will celebrate this historic moment!” Henderson said.

They now become the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest (29,032).