Colorado Climate Corps launched

NEDERLAND — Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and Representative Joe Neguse announced the creation of the Colorado Climate Corps at an AmeriCorps service site in Nederland.

The corps is a collaboration with the Colorado Interagency Climate Team that would not only address climate change but would also focus on the Governor’s goal of moving Colorado’s electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040 and protecting the environment.

“I am so excited about this initial commitment to the Colorado Climate Corps. The effects of climate change are being felt across our state, especially in marginalized communities. The Colorado Climate Corps will provide the boots on the ground we need to make a difference,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. “As Climate Corps gets off the ground here in Colorado, we’re excited to support President Biden’s proposal to create a national Civilian Climate Corps.”

“We’ve been working for more than a year to enlist a diverse, new generation of Americans in a Civilian Climate Corps to restore our public lands, suppress western wildfires and tackle the climate crisis,” said Congressman Joe Neguse.

Serve Colorado – the Governor’s Commission on Community Service- has dedicated around $1.7 million to fund the Colorado Climate Corps. The first program will be administered by Colorado Youth Corps Association and will place 240 AmeriCorps members in 55 counties across Colorado.

Colorado Climate Corps AmeriCorps members will do the following:

improve the health and resiliency of public lands, and will help mitigate the threat of future wildfires and flooding

increase public awareness of climate change and its impacts

provide resources and education to marginalized communities experiencing the effects of climate change as well as education on its impact on health and will offer resources to mitigate those impacts

conduct energy and water weatherization and retrofitting in low-income households to conserve resources, lower utility bills, and decrease the need for burning fossil fuels that contribute to climate change.

“Building on decades of experience in environmental stewardship and proven pathways from service to employment, the Colorado Climate Corps is well-positioned to conserve our lands and waters, expand renewable energy use, and increase community resilience,” said Sonali Nijhawan, director, AmeriCorps State and National.

AmeriCorps members serving with the Colorado Climate Corps are eligible to receive a Segal Education Award to help pay education costs at qualified institutions of higher education, for educational training or to repay qualified student loans.

While in service, members may receive a living allowance, professional development, health insurance and childcare.

For more information on Serve Colorado, visit servecolorado.colorado.gov.

Learn more about Americorp at AmeriCorps.gov.