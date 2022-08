PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation closed a rest stop to repave the parking lot.

CDOT said the rest area at I-25 Cuerno Verde – Colorado City Rest Area, at Exit 74 will be closed from noon on August 9 until 6 p.m. on August 10 while crews repave the parking lot. Services will be available at local area businesses.

For up-to-date road closure and condition information, including rest areas, please check COtrip.org.