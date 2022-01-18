Colorado Christian University political scientists declares run for U.S. Senate

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gregory J. Moore, professor at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo., has declared his candidacy for U.S. Senate, attempting to represent Colorado as a Republican in the fall 2022 general election.

Moore joins seven other Republican Senate candidates vying to take back Colorado’s second Senate seat from incumbent Democrat Michael Bennett who is finishing his second six-year term.

Moore is a graduate of Concordia College, the University of Virginia and the University of Denver. He has worked in higher education since 1991 and has lived and worked in China for 14 years. His academic/national security specialization has been China, and he brings over 30 years of experience in China studies to his candidacy, warning that the U.S. is not well enough prepared to deal with a rising China ruled by a now-totalitarian Chinese Communist Party.

Other issues he says he will focus on are economic and energy policies, lowering taxes and government debt, ending current anti-fossil fuel policies, support for green policies and the growth of a Republican party.

Moore is a long-time resident of Fort Collins and Denver and has lived in both Boulder and Dillon.

On the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore says that while he is pro-vaccine, he is anti-mandate.

“While I personally support vaccines and have been triple vaccinated, I believe that vaccines are a matter to be decided by individuals in consultation with their doctors, not by government diktat,” Moore said.